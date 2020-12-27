Fairlee named Montana Small Business Lender of the Year

Kris Fairlee, vice president and commercial loan officer at Stockman Bank-King Avenue, has been named MoFi’s Montana Small Business Lender of the Year. MoFi, formerly the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, presents this award annually to the lender in Montana that connects more small businesses with capital than any other, an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to meeting the needs of business owners in their community.
Fairlee joined Stockman Bank as a commercial loan officer in 2018. She previously worked in commercial lending at a regional bank in Billings for nearly 17 years, after graduating from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an option in finance.
Among the Billings-area businesses Fairlee recently helped connect with MoFi is Toddle Town Children’s Academy.