Fairlee, Stippich promoted at Stockman Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kris Fairlee and Megan Stippich were recently promoted at Stockman Bank.

Fairlee was promoted to vice president, commercial loan officer at the Stockman Bank King Avenue location. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.

Fairlee brings more than 19 years banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending and business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2018.

Fairlee earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with an option in finance from Montana State University. She is active in the community serving as a board member for Dress for Success.

Fairlee’s office is at 2700 King Avenue West. She may be reached at 655-3936.

Stippich was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan officer for the Stockman Bank Billings Shiloh location. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.