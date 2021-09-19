Family Service of Billings announces Ryan Cremer as development director

Family Service of Billings has announced that Ryan Cremer has joined their executive staff as Development Director.

Cremer is a Billings native and believes that this community has the capacity to help alleviate the struggle for those most in need. He has eight years of direct fundraising experience for non-profit organizations in Billings. Cremer believes that by raising awareness, providing basic needs to our neighbors, developing skills and education for those who need it most, and partnering with local businesses, Yellowstone County will become a better place to live and in turn will increase the quality for life for all.

“Living in a community that truly refuses to allow those most in need go without a meal, a place to sleep, or ensuring that all basic needs are met has always been a dream of mine," Cremer said. "With the constant and steadfast support of our donors, we at Family Service come one step closer to making this dream a reality.”

Cremer replaces Jane McCracken as development director. McCracken is retiring after having developed several successful programs at Family Service like the capital campaign for their new building, their freeze dried program and expanded communications.

