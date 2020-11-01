Felton earns Dr. Alan Strange Legacy Award

John Felton, president and CEO of RiverStone Health, was recently awarded the Dr. Alan Strange Legacy Award by the Montana Primary Care Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to high-quality, community-based, affordable primary health care in Montana.

The award honors a leader or emerging leader who has been committed to improving access to care in the community health field in Montana. Felton was nominated for the award by RiverStone Health staff in September.

Felton received the award in recognition of his steady leadership, guiding more than 450 staff members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Felton began his service to RiverStone Health as a board member, where he served for several years until making the transition to serve as chief operating officer in 2005. Felton was named president and CEO of RiverStone in 2011.

