Ferris earns Certified Financial Planner certification

Erika Ferris, portfolio manager at Stockman Wealth Management, recently earned Certified Financial Planner certification.

Ferris, who joined Stockman Bank in 2016, has over 21 years of experience in investment services. She also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation. She is responsible for portfolio management and client services, and provides consulting services on employer sponsored retirement plans.

Ferris earned a bachelor’s degree in business accounting from Montana State University in Bozeman in 1999.

Her office is located at 402 N. Broadway. She may also be reached by calling 655-3960.

