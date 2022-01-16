 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First class of DEII Program graduates announced
DEII Graduates

The 2021 DEI Immersion Graduates.

 Courtesy photo

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the inaugural class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. At least 50 graduates representing 18 Billings-area organizations employing over 13,000 employees, completed the eight-month program.

Participating organizations and respective graduates include:

  • Big Sky Economic Development — Steve Arveschoug, Becky Rogers
  • Billings Chamber — John Brewer, Jennifer Reiser
  • Billings Clinic — Dr. Scott Ellner, Jim Duncan, Nichole Mehling, Mandi Graham, Dr. Sara
  • Agostinelli
  • Billings School District #2—Katie Nordstrom, Greg Upham
  • Boothill Inn — Shelli Mann
  • Downtown Billings Alliance — Katy Easton, Jenny Ross
  • Exxon — Kim Jakub, Dan Carter, Jerry Scherer, Leigh Newell, Mohammed Fahad, Eric Smith
  • First Interstate Bank — Rachel Turitto, Brian Brown, Lisa Slyter Bray, Amy Carter, Devin Wertman
  • KOA — Jeremy Welch, Darin Uselman, Whitney Scott, Saskia Boogman, Toby O'Rourke
  • MSU Billings — Dr. Stefani Hicswa, Dr. Susan Balter-Reitz, Dr. Jennifer Lynn
  • Northern Hotel — Mike Nelson, Christine Maragos
  • Sibayne Stillwater — Heather McDowell, Wayne Robinson, Shannon Arthur, Laurie Anderson
  • Sanctuary Plaza — Kris Carpenter
  • STEP-Inc. — Ann Treece, Tara Williamson
  • St. Vincent Healthcare — Tracy Neary, Krikor Jansezian
  • Visit Billings — Alex Tyson, Luke Ashmore, Alyson Eggart
  • Visit Southeast Montana — Brenda Maas, Cassie Solberg
  • ZooMontana — Jeff Ewelt

Each graduate earned 10 continuing education units through Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) accredited classes and their organization earned the Chamber’s designation of “A Workplace of Choice.”

