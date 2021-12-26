First Interstate Arena ranks 4th in total U.S. ticket sales in 2021

Pollstar Magazine recently released its Worldwide Ticket Sales rankings for 2021. In the listing, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark ranked 4th in the U.S. in total ticket sales for arenas with less than 11,000 seats. The arena benefitted from Montana’s COVID response by being allowed to produce significant shows in 2021 including Toby Keith, Luke Combs, and Kesha.

Other venues with more tickets sales had the benefit of major cities nearby. Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut is the number one small arena in ticket sales. The building sits 30 miles from Hartford. Number two, Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida is less than 14 miles from Fort Myers and Port Charlotte. Number three, Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, is eight miles from downtown Memphis.

On the all-size arenas top 200 worldwide Arena Venue sales list, First Interstate Arena was 70th with 46,531 touring show tickets sold in 2021.

