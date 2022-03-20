First Interstate BancSystem Foundation Welcomes Three New Board Members

First Interstate officials are excited to announce three additions to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation Board of Directors, Julie Scott Rose, Joyce Phillips, and Thomas Henning.

Julie Scott Rose is a retired banker having worked nearly two decades in various branches of First Interstate Bank in Montana and Wyoming. During her tenure, she held a variety of positions including branch manager and commercial lender. Scott Rose’s previous board service includes Carolina Day School, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., Billings Clinic Foundation, Sheridan College Foundation, Volunteers of America (Northern Rockies), and Homer & Mildred Scott Foundation. Scott Rose currently serves as a director of Scott Family Services, the Tom & Joan Scott Family Foundation and Two Trees Distilling Co. She also holds a BA in economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Throughout her career, Joyce Phillips has assumed leadership roles in a variety of industries and disciplines, including retail banking, credit cards, insurance, and wealth management. Phillips is currently Founder and CEO of EqualFuture Corp., a FinTech startup based in San Francisco, that delivers affordable personal financial wellness. Prior executive roles include Group Managing Director M&A, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, and CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s (ANZ) Global Wealth Division. Phillips currently serves on the Board of the Western Union Company (NYSE WU) and on the Board of Girls Inc. NYC, a not-for-profit board dedicated to empowering young women in underserved communities. Included in U.S. Banker’s "25 Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance" list multiple years, Phillips was also named one of the Top 100 FinTech leaders in Asia and holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Thomas E. Henning served for over 25 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Assurity Group Inc., a privately held life and health insurance company. From 1985 through 1990, he served as Executive Vice President of First Commerce Bancshares and President and Chief Operating Officer of its lead bank, the National Bank of Commerce. From 1983 through 1985, Henning was President and Chief Executive Officer of First Commerce's Overland National Bank subsidiary, also serving on the board of directors of Great Western Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka. Henning currently serves on the board of directors of Nelnet, a public education finance company, where he serves as Lead Independent Director, as well as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a designated financial expert and as a member of the Executive, Finance and Risk Management Committees.

As the charitable affiliate of First Interstate BancSystem, the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation’s purpose is to help communities live out their greatest potential through encouraging active leadership and identifying and responding to needs in the markets we serve. The Foundation provides resources and leadership through granting funds, financial education, matching the gifts of First Interstate Bank employees and volunteerism.

To celebrate First Interstate’s growth across 14 states this year, the Bank chose to make a $21.5 million gift to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation.

“This investment will offer additional philanthropic resources for the benefit of non-profit organizations throughout our communities and ensure that our passion for giving back to the places we call home continues to extend throughout our entire footprint in meaningful and significant ways,” said Amberly Pahut, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0