First Interstate Bank promotes Barth to director of bank systems

First Interstate officials are excited to announce that Candice Barth was recently promoted to Director of Bank Systems. In this role, Barth will be responsible for overseeing all application administration for the Bank, including developing and directing strategy.

With more than 18 years at First Interstate, most recently as a senior manager in system administration, Barth is a graduate of Montana State University Billings and is entering her third year at Pacific Coast Banking School. Barth is also actively engaged in her community through CASA of Yellowstone County and is a strong advocate for women in technology, recently speaking at the ACT-W (Advancing Careers of Technical Women) conference about career development and leadership.

Barth can be reached at candice.barth@fib.com.

Barth

Candice Barth is promoted to director of bank systems at First Interstate Bank in Nov. 2021.

 Courtesy photo
