Fisher’s announces staffing changes

Zack White, former Regional Manager at Fisher’s Technology, was promoted to IT director of the organization. He replaced Chris Taylor, Fisher’s current CEO, who was filling the position in the interim. As IT director, White will be lead Fisher’s IT team. His responsibilities include growing Fisher’s IT department, improving processes and procedures for an amazing customer experience, as well as, managing and developing the IT team.

Zack joined the Fisher’s team in June 2010. For the last few years, has been responsible for leading and growing Fisher’s new locations in the Billings and Bozeman areas. Previously, he was a Fisher’s account manager, supporting clients in the Nampa and Caldwell, Idaho areas.

He received his undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Idaho and obtained his MBA from Boise State University.

Additionally, Fisher's recently named Amanda Byrne regional manager for all Montana locations in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.

Fisher’s manages IT environments, sells and services copiers, printers, and streamlines business operations with electronic document management and related software solutions. Fisher’s is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

