You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five earn Handicapped SCUBA Association certification

Five earn Handicapped SCUBA Association certification

{{featured_button_text}}

Marc Dean, Vladimir Gutierrez, Chris Wong, Scott Totten and Don Purdon, instructors at Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel, each recently earned certification as Handicapped SCUBA Association graduates in Denver. The training allows the instructors to work with individuals with a multitude of physical and mental disabilities, in scuba and snorkeling. In many cases, the individuals can earn a HSA scuba certification allowing them to dive with the necessary assistance.

Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel, at 1841 Grand Ave., may be reached at 406-860-2590, and online at familyfunscuba.com.

+4 
Marc Dean

DEAN
+4 
Vladimir Gutierrez

GUTIERREZ
+4 
Chris Wong

WONG
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News