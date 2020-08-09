Five earn Handicapped SCUBA Association certification

Marc Dean, Vladimir Gutierrez, Chris Wong, Scott Totten and Don Purdon, instructors at Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel, each recently earned certification as Handicapped SCUBA Association graduates in Denver. The training allows the instructors to work with individuals with a multitude of physical and mental disabilities, in scuba and snorkeling. In many cases, the individuals can earn a HSA scuba certification allowing them to dive with the necessary assistance.