Floberg Real Estate agents complete certification requirements

Kris Barthuly, 855-1252, Kris Hein, 598-7169, Stephanie Patterson, 321-0759, Jeff Watson, 672-2515, Nicole Welter, 671-1423, and Mark Winslow, 671-7305, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate have successfully completed their eCertified course requirements. This training is designed to prepare real estate professionals with the technology skills necessary to service the changing needs of today's online and tech-savvy consumers. These agents may also be reached by calling 406-254-1550 and asking to be connected with an eCertified agent.

