Floberg Real Estate agents receive national honors

2021 First Quarter awards for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliates were announced. Floberg Real Estate was the among the top three offices, achieving second place, in residential units in the Western region based on office size (41-75 sales professionals). Nancy Curtiss achieved first place in residential units in Montana and second place in residential units in the United Sates. Team Hanel was among the top three agents/teams in Montana, achieving third place in total GCI. National award winners; Nancy Curtiss and Team Hanel (Robin, Tom, & Korinne).