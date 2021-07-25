 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floberg Real Estate agents receive national honors

Floberg Real Estate agents receive national honors

2021 First Quarter awards for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliates were announced. Floberg Real Estate was the among the top three offices, achieving second place, in residential units in the Western region based on office size (41-75 sales professionals). Nancy Curtiss achieved first place in residential units in Montana and second place in residential units in the United Sates. Team Hanel was among the top three agents/teams in Montana, achieving third place in total GCI. National award winners; Nancy Curtiss and Team Hanel (Robin, Tom, & Korinne).

+3 
Nancy Curtiss

Curtiss

 TOM EGENES
+3 
Robin Hanel

R. Hanel

 Clark Marten Photography
+3 
Tom Hanel

T. Hanel
+3 
Korinne Hanel

K. Hanel

 Clark Marten Photography
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News