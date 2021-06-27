 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floberg Real Estate associates receive honors

Floberg Real Estate associates receive honors

At the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Convention, the following Floberg Real Estate associates were honored for achieving levels of production that placed them among the top agents in the franchise and nationally for 2020.

Honor Society, or the top 14%, was awarded to Karen Frank, as well as the Smith Team consisting of Dan and Beth Smith, Brandon Treese, Erika Burke, Rhonda Grimm, and Cheryl Burows. These agents can be reached on their direct lines listed below:

Karen Frank: 406-698-0152

Dan Smith: 406-860-4997

Beth Smith: 406-861-9297

Brandon Treese: 406- 647-5007

Erika Burke: 406- 544-8033

Rhonda Grimm: 406- 661-7186

Cheryl Burows: 406- 698-7423

+6 
Erika Burke

Burke
+6 
Rhonda Grimm

Grimm
+6 
Brandon Treese

Treese
+6 
Cheryl Burows

Burows
+6 
Karen Frank

Frank
+6 
Beth Smith

B. Smith
+6 
Dan Smith

D. Smith

 Vance Elumbaugh
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News