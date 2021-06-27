Floberg Real Estate associates receive honors

At the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Convention, the following Floberg Real Estate associates were honored for achieving levels of production that placed them among the top agents in the franchise and nationally for 2020.

Honor Society, or the top 14%, was awarded to Karen Frank, as well as the Smith Team consisting of Dan and Beth Smith, Brandon Treese, Erika Burke, Rhonda Grimm, and Cheryl Burows. These agents can be reached on their direct lines listed below: