Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is proud to announce that Toni Hale has earned the National Association of Realtors' Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR. They are trained in understanding what makes a property green, helping clients evaluate cost/benefits of resource-efficient features and practices, distinguishing between industry rating and classification systems, listing and marketing green properties, discussing the financial grants and incentives available to property owners, and understanding how client preferences may be inspired by resource efficiency. Hale can be reached at 406-690-3181.
Floberg Real Estate's Hale receives honors
