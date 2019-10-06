Townsquare Media Billings recently promoted Michael Foth to brand manager for 103.7 The Hawk KMHK-FM, a heritage classic rock station focused on adults age 25-54.
Foth’s previous radio work includes helping to launch the heritage Top 40 station, KRSQ. He has also worked as creative services director at the start-up hip hop/R&B KXUU Denver; afternoons/brand manager at Cumulus Broadcasting in Owatonna/Faribault, Minnesota; brand manager at modern rock start-up KHTB 94.9 The Blaze, Salt Lake City; and morning show host/brand manager for Connoisseur Media Hot AC KPLN and Active Rock KRZN. He worked part time for Townsquare Media before his promotion.
You have free articles remaining.
In his new role, Foth will focus on renewing KMHK’s commitment to community involvement by creating compelling contests and experiences for the listeners. He’s also focused on creating local digital content for the station’s website that is timely, funny, entertaining, or informative.
For more information go to 1037thehawk.com.