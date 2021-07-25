Foucher promoted to Certified Risk Manager at Hobson Insurance

The designation of Certified Risk Manager (CRM) has been conferred on Kimberley Foucher , Commercial Lines Manager of Hobson Insurance in Hobson, Montana, following her successful completion of a rigorous risk management education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Risk Managers. This accomplishment was affirmed by the President of the Society of CRM, Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU. The full CRM credentials were sent to Foucher on March 22 in official confirmation of the achievement.

Foucher has been employed by Hobson Insurance since August 2007 and became a licensed agent the summer of 2008. She earned her Certified Insurance Services Representative (CISR) designation in the summer of 2009 and her Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 2013. Kim and her husband operate a commercial cow/calf operation in the Little Belt mountains and have three children ranging in age from 23 to 15. They are often busy watching their youngest son participate in football and basketball.