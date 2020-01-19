{{featured_button_text}}

Kyleigh Giudice, Shay Milliron, Teianna Snow and Tyla Keil recently joined Bauer & Clausen Optometry as opticians.

Originally from Worland, Wyoming, Giudice has worked in a variety of customer service fields, and is also certified as a pharmacy technician.

Milliron is a Billings native with extensive experience in the restaurant industry. She attended Montana State University Billings before joining Bauer & Clausen.

Snow's background includes several years of experience in the animal care/shelter industry as a veterinary technician.

Keil originally joined Bauer & Clausen as a patient care coordinator before transferring to the optical department. She has worked in customer service for over seven years.

Bauer & Clausen Optometry is located at 100 Brookshire Blvd. and may be reached by calling 656-8886.

