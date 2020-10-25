Four join Billings Chamber staff

Megan Hoffman, Jack Jennaway, Daron Olson, and Alyssa Voeltz have joined the staff of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Hoffman is the marketing specialist for Visit Southeast Montana, the regional tourism marketing arm of the Billings Chamber. Hoffman is a 2011 graduate of Billings Central. She previously worked as a reporter, anchor and producer at television stations in Iowa and North Dakota for four years. In her new role, Hoffman manages Visit Southeast Montana’s social media accounts and monitors coverage of the Southeast Montana region from publications around the world. She also assists in administrative duties.
Jennaway joined the Chamber as the business advocacy coordinator. Jennaway majored in history/political science at Rocky Mountain College, where he was on the RMC Debate Team and served in student government. He provides administrative support to the business advocacy director and assists with public safety and business advocacy programs that support our business community.
Olson joined the Chamber as business development manager. Olson graduated in 2007 from Montana State University Billings with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication. He was marketing director at Rimrock Mall for six years and ran for a Billings City Council seat in 2019. His responsibilities include introducing area businesses to the Billings Chamber of Commerce by sharing the organization’s mission, vision, strategic priorities and tiered benefits. He also works with existing members to connect them with event sponsorships, advertising and other Chamber products and services.
Voeltz has changed her position with Visit Billings to join the Billings Chamber as the member experience manager. She initially joined the Billings Chamber in March 2015 as the member and visitor services assistant, which evolved into visitor services manager for Visit Billings. As the visitor services manager, Voeltz helped create Visit Billings’ educational and training program, The Billings Trail Guides, which focuses on a resident's role in positive and authentic visitor experiences by promoting Billings. As a member experience manager, Voeltz focuses on creating positive experiences for members through events, programs and education.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.