Four join Billings Chamber staff

Megan Hoffman, Jack Jennaway, Daron Olson, and Alyssa Voeltz have joined the staff of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

Hoffman is the marketing specialist for Visit Southeast Montana, the regional tourism marketing arm of the Billings Chamber. Hoffman is a 2011 graduate of Billings Central. She previously worked as a reporter, anchor and producer at television stations in Iowa and North Dakota for four years. In her new role, Hoffman manages Visit Southeast Montana’s social media accounts and monitors coverage of the Southeast Montana region from publications around the world. She also assists in administrative duties.

Jennaway joined the Chamber as the business advocacy coordinator. Jennaway majored in history/political science at Rocky Mountain College, where he was on the RMC Debate Team and served in student government. He provides administrative support to the business advocacy director and assists with public safety and business advocacy programs that support our business community.