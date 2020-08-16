Four join DOWL

Donielle Engebretson, Jack Krusemark, Shannon Muenchow and Janice Williams Blansett recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.
Engebretson joined as project accounting manager. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of all aspects of the project life cycle, provide analysis, and evaluate project performance. Working with senior finance staff, she will design and implement policies and procedures related to billing and project management to maintain and improve client relations. Engebretson earned her master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Montana, where she also completed her undergraduate degree in business administration.
Krusemark joined as a water resources designer. He will provide engineering and project management assistance in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area at DOWL. He will work on a wide range of water resource projects including watershed modeling and hydrologic/hydraulic analyses and designs related to stream restoration, irrigation canals, dams, storm drainage systems, bridges, and culverts. Krusemark graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in civil and environmental engineering.
Muenchow joined DOWL’s water group. She earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with a bio-resource focus from Montana State University in 2019 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in ecohydraulics. While pursuing her graduate studies, Muenchow will provide engineering assistance in support of dams, irrigation, and storm drainage projects, including field investigations, data collection and analyses, hydraulic modeling, and AutoCAD drafting.
Williams Blansett joined as an accounting specialist. She will work with DOWL’s clients and staff to ensure the accurate preparation of invoices, timely posting of payments, and quick resolution of account discrepancies. Williams Blansett will support the accounting department in daily, monthly and annual activities, including generating financial reports, maintaining budgets and assisting with audits.
DOWL is at 222 N. 32nd St., Suite 700.
