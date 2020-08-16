Four join DOWL

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donielle Engebretson, Jack Krusemark, Shannon Muenchow and Janice Williams Blansett recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.

Engebretson joined as project accounting manager. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of all aspects of the project life cycle, provide analysis, and evaluate project performance. Working with senior finance staff, she will design and implement policies and procedures related to billing and project management to maintain and improve client relations. Engebretson earned her master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Montana, where she also completed her undergraduate degree in business administration.

Krusemark joined as a water resources designer. He will provide engineering and project management assistance in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area at DOWL. He will work on a wide range of water resource projects including watershed modeling and hydrologic/hydraulic analyses and designs related to stream restoration, irrigation canals, dams, storm drainage systems, bridges, and culverts. Krusemark graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in civil and environmental engineering.