Jeff Kraft, PE, Ryan Thomson, PE, Terry Jiracek and Chris Lord recently joined Morrison-Maierle’s Buildings Market Group.
Kraft is an electrical engineer and will coordinate on various projects as well as help increase the Buildings Market Group in Billings and Wyoming. He is a Montana State graduate and a certified Professional Engineer in Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. He is also lighting certified by the National Council on Qualifications and a LEED accredited professional. Prior to joining Morrison-Maierle, he worked for Associated Construction Engineering for 14 years.
Thomson is a senior mechanical engineer and will initially be working on the Billings Airport, Missoula Airport, and Glacier Car Wash.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomson is a 2002 Montana State University graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering. He is a licensed PE in Montana and Wyoming. Prior to joining Morrison-Maierle, he worked for Associated Construction Engineering in Billings as a mechanical engineer for 15 years.
Jiracek is a CAD designer and will perform electrical design using Autodesk Revit. He will also work on bidding and post construction services such as field visits, shop drawing review, and project close out. He currently works on the Missoula Airport project. Jiracek is a 2002 Montana State University Northern graduate with a bachelor’s degree in design drafting technology. Prior to joining Morrison-Maierle, he worked for Associated Construction Engineering in Billings for 12 years.
Lord is CAD technician and will design mechanical systems and provide support to other offices as needed. His first project will be to work on the design for the Glacier Express Carwash. Lord is a Montana State University Billings graduate with an AAS in drafting and design technology. Prior to joining Morrison-Maierle, he worked for Associated Construction Engineering in Billings for 10 years.