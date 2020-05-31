Fowler awarded first place for jewelry design

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elichai Fowler, local jewelry designer and owner of Elichai Fine Jewelry, was awarded first place in the Hollowware/Art Category by the 2020 Saul Bell Design Competition in May.

Since launching in 2001, the Saul Bell Design Award recognizes jewelers and metalsmiths worldwide for distinction in jewelry design, in nine categories.

Fowlers’s winning design, “Palace of the Western Sky,” is an objet d’art crafted to hold one of the world’s rarest violet diamond rings also designed and built in his studio. His objet d’art features Yogo sapphires, Wyoming jade, Madison River chalcedony, and Canadian diamonds and is artistically designed to reflect the majesty of our western skies.

Fowler, a Billings native, opened his design studio 15 years ago with the goal to create the finest custom jewelry in Montana. After starting his business in Livingston in 2002, he expanded to Billings in 2012.

Fowler has won multiple industry awards including two Best of Shows for Montana Wyoming Jewelers Association, first place in Jewelers of America National Design Competition, and The Bench Pressure Jewelers Challenges for INSTORE in Wax Carving and Engraving. For more information about Fowler or Elichai Fine Jewelry, go to elichai.com.

The competition’s winning designs, and finalist pieces are available for viewing online at saulbellaward.com.

