For the 11th consecutive year, Freyenhagen Construction was recognized in the Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s “Top 500” issue in the category of Design-Build Remodelers.
The magazine recognizes the nation’s most successful remodeling companies in a variety of categories. Qualified companies are recognized for volume of work, number of employees, years in business and community service, among other criteria. Freyenhagen Construction was the only design-build company in Montana to receive the recognition.
Jeremy Freyenhagen has owned Freyenhagen Construction for 24 years and employs 11 full-time team members.
For more information about Freyenhagen Construction, go to freyenhagenconstruction.com.