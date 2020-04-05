Fryling promoted to AVP, residential real estate market manager at Stockman Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Fryling has been promoted to assistant vice president, residential real estate market manager at Stockman Bank. She oversees and manages the residential real estate departments for all five Billings Stockman Bank locations.

Her responsibilities include coordinating the residential real estate activities in Billings and surrounding areas, working directly with the lenders to develop and expand new and existing business relationships, conducting educational seminars for realtors and their affiliates, as well as coordinating marketing strategies to enhance Stockman Bank’s real estate loan portfolio.

Fryling, who has been with Stockman Bank since 2015, brings 30 years of real estate lending experience to the position, which includes specializing in conventional, FHA, VA and rural development loans as well as customer relations and business development. She is a member of the Billings Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association, and participates in other local and statewide organizations on behalf of Stockman Bank.

Her office is located at 2700 King Ave. W. and she may be reached by calling 655-3923.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0