Jaydi Funk and Steven S. Funk, both of Billings, announced the publication of their most recent work, “Trans*+ and Intersex Representation and Pathologization: An Interdisciplinary Argument for Increased Medical Privacy,” in the Berkeley Journal of Gender, Law & Justice.
The peer-reviewed article was in the making with colleague Sylvia B. Whelan for over three years and comes just after the doctors contracted to publish a book on health care, media, and gender justice, forthcoming in 2020.
Jaydi Funk earned a doctorate’s degree in pharmacy at the University of California, San Francisco in 2006 after earning two bachelor’s degrees at the University of California at Davis. She then completed a residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, remaining on as a clinical pharmacist for two more years before transitioning into pharmacy management. She has since returned to practicing clinical pharmacy and conducting research. Having published research on pediatric dosing and social justice in health care education, she serves at the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana.
Steven Funk earned a doctorate’s degree in education at the University of California, Los Angeles in 2013 after completing undergraduate and graduate degrees in literature, communication and media, with a concentration in gender studies. Having published on social justice in education and media literacy, he has lectured for UCLA, USC, the American Jewish University and several community colleges. In addition to copy editing for The Billings Gazette, he teaches at MSUB and Billings Clinic, volunteers as a Safe Zone trainer, and serves as a student adviser for Veterans Upward Bound.
A free copy of their work is available for download at montananorthern.academia.edu/StevenFunk.