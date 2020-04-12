Gaertner promoted at Stockman Bank

Erin Gaertner was recently promoted to compliance audit manager at Stockman Bank.
Her responsibilities include planning and conducting audits of Stockman Bank and Stockman Financial Corp., including subsidiaries, to evaluate compliance with banking laws and regulations. This is a hands-on lead position with direct responsibility for scheduling and conducting internal compliance audits and is responsible for oversight of the work of staff and vendors performing compliance audits.
Gaertner earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and business administration-finance option, graduating magna cum laude from Montana State University Billings in 2011. She also holds a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager certification.
Gaertner joined Stockman Bank in 2011. She was most recently a compliance audit officer, and prior to that, a compliance auditor and credit analyst/commercial loan assistant.
