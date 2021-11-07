 Skip to main content
Gallogly promoted at Western Security Bank

Katie Gallogly was recently promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager of the Heights Wicks location for Western Security Bank. With more than 16 years of banking experience, Gallogly began her banking career as a teller. She has also served as a new accounts representative, teller supervisor and most recently, customer service manager.

Born and raised in Billings, Gallogly is familiar with the Billings marketplace. Although she was previously located at the Grand Avenue branch, she looks forward to serving those who live and work in the Heights.

Gallogly may be reached at the Wicks branch by calling, 406-238-8888 or emailing KGallogly@westernsecuritybank.com.

Katie Gallogly is promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager in Oct. 2021.
