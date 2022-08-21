Gambill Accepts Promotion with Billings Chamber

Billings — Kelsi Gambill accepted a promotion to become the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Billings Chamber of Commerce on July 8, 2022.

Gambill has been an asset for the Billings Chamber in her short time at the organization, as her Chamber employment began in October 2021. Her strong back ground in public relations and agriculture is making positive impacts for the Chamber across the city and state. She has led the creation and launch of the online business resource center, BillingsDEI.com, elevated agriculture awareness and communications, enacted membership marketing campaigns, and coordinated a recent Ag Flood Tour.

In her new role, Gambill’s responsibilities w ill include supporting the overall branding and public image of the Billings Chamber of Commerce and leading the electronic, social media and design functions, with management of Chamber publications, and public relations.

Gambill’s education back ground lends itself w ell to her work at the Chamber as she holds a Master of Science in public relations from Montana State University Billings, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture education from Montana State University, and an Associate of Science in agriculture communications from Northwest College. She grew up in Forsyth and landed in Billings after earning her bachelor’s degree.