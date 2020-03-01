Gams earns Million Dollar Round Table membership

Shelly Gams, CLU, ChFC, CASL, RICP, CFP, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2020. Gams is a 15-year MDRT qualifying member. Achieving MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide.
Gams works with Retirement Solutions and her practice emphasizes retirement, income distribution, asset protection and estate planning.
Gams may be reached by calling 294-7527, emailing mgams@retire-solutions.com, or online shellygams.com.