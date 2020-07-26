Gams named executive council member of New York Life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelly Gams, CFP, was named a member of the 2020 Executive Council of New York Life. She is in the top 12% of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Gams holds the credentials Chartered Life Underwriter, Charter Financial Consultants, Chartered Adviser for Senior Living, Retirement Income Certified Professional and Certified Financial Planner.

Gams has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with 15 years qualifying for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table and 18 years as a qualifying council member. Her practice specializes in retirement, estate and income distribution planning.

She may be reached by calling 406-294-7527, emailing mgams@retire-solutions.com and online at shellygams.com.

