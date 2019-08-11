Michelle “Shelly” Gams, CFP, has been named a premier member of the 2019 Executive Council. Members of the Executive Council are among the top 20 percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed representatives.
In addition to her Certified Financial Planner credential, Gams holds the credentials of Chartered Life Underwriter, Charter Financial Consultants, Chartered Adviser for Senior Living and Retirement Income Certified Professional.
Gams has more than 20 years experience in the financial services industry with 14 years qualifying for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table and 17 years as a qualifying council member with New York Life. Her practice specializes in retirement, estate and income distribution planning.
Gams may be reached by calling 294-7527, emailing mgams@retire-solutions.com and online at shellygams.com.