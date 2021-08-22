 Skip to main content
Gams named to New York Life's President's Council Premier

Gams named to New York Life's President's Council Premier

Shelly Gams has been named a member of the 2021 President’s Council Premier of New York Life. Members of the President’s Council Premier are among the top 5% of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Gams has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with 16 years qualifying for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table and 19 years as a qualifying council member.

Gams is affiliated with Retirement Solutions*, and her practice emphasizes retirement, income distribution and estate planning. She also holds the credentials, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, and CFP®.

She may be reached at 406-294-7527 or mgams@retire-solutions.com. Find her LinkedIn, or www.shellygams.com

