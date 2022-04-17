Gams qualifies for "Court of the Table"

Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Shelly Gams, CFP to qualify for the exclusive “Court of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Gams is a 16-year MDRT member and a first time Court of the Table qualifier.

Achieving Court of the Table status places Gams among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. She is recognized for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service, ethical conduct, and production.

Gams’ practice emphasize retirement, income distribution, asset protection, and estate planning. She holds the credentials, CLU, ChFC, CASL, RCIP, and CFP. Gams can be reached at mgams@retire-solutions.com, (406) 294-7527 or at www.shellygams.com.

