Kyle Geffre, CFP, recently joined Stockman Wealth Management Inc. as a senior portfolio manager in the Billings office. His responsibilities include investment account management, economic analysis, and business development. He also works with families to provide financial planning services.
Geffre brings over 20 years of experience in investment services to the position. He holds his Certified Financial Planner certification and has many years of experience in helping clients design a long-term plan unique to each individual’s situation.
Geffre earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Montana State University in Bozeman. His office is at 402 N. Broadway, and he may also be reached by calling 655-3960.