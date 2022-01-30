 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giesler joins Erck Hotels
0 Comments

Giesler joins Erck Hotels

  • 0
Gielser

Tim Giesler joins Erck Hotels.

 courtesy photo

Erck Hotels Management and Development Company welcomes Tim Giesler as Regional Sales Director and Operations Support. Giesler has been with Erck Hotels for over 12 years in various capacities including general manager, director of sales, and operations support.

His promotion to the corporate level solidifies Erck Hotels’ desire to strengthen our involvement in the communities we work in and the relationship we have with our guests that stay at our Erck Hotels properties. With his strong ties to the Missoula, Great Falls, and Billings communities and knowledge of the tourism industry, Giesler will be part of the success of all Erck Hotels’ properties, including the Billings properties of the Hampton Inn by Hilton the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, and the Homewood Suites by Hilton, the Great Falls properties of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn by Hilton, and our Missoula property under development — the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News