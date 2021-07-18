Glendive Medical Center welcomes Behavioral Health Specialist

Glendive Medical Center welcomes Becky Hand, SWLC to its expanding Behavioral Health team. She will provide behavioral therapy for pediatric patients and their families.

Hand’s passion to counsel others began with the death of her grandmother and then her brother. She found she wanted to provide guidance and encouragement for people during the most difficult and emotional times. This led Becky to pursue her bachelor's degree in social work with a minor in gerontology and then master's degree at Rhode Island College.

“When I began my career, I started at the nursing home and then became a Certified Dementia Practitioner while working as the director of memory care on the East Coast. I provided counseling and treatment plans for dementia patients as well as education for staff.”

Hand is now focusing on the common factors that lead to behavioral health struggles among parents and children after working in the school system this past year in Glendive. “There is a huge need in this area for pediatric counseling,” she stated. Hand will provide counseling and therapy for pediatric patients suffering from depression, anxiety, trauma, life transitions, emotion regulation, suicide, disruptive behavior problems, as well as the effects of substance abuse.

