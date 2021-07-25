Global Village Fair Trade relocates, opening new location

Global Village Fair Trade will be moving to 2815 2nd Ave N in Downtown Billings – directly across from the Babcock Theatre this week. Reopening will be Tuesday, July 27. We are anxious to welcome you in our new space.

The store is known for the unique handmade gifts from around the world. The gift selection includes jewelry, accessories, apparel, blankets, books, candles, coffee, home décor, dishware, greeting cards, and much more. These items are sourced from over forty different countries.

Global Village is in its 34th year of operation in Billings. The organization was started in 1987 by three local women who wanted to support artisans in developing parts of the world. They recognized that many talented artisans around the world had little access for their goods to go to market worldwide. Fair trade provides the producers and artisans both access to markets and a reasonable return for their work and creativity.