Matthew Glover, an accomplished orchestral conductor and trumpet player, was recently named executive director of the Billings Youth Orchestra.
A native of Rochester, New York, Glover has conducted youth and university orchestras in Oklahoma and Washington. He also serves as the manager of artistic operations of the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale where he made his conducting debut in December and will perform in the trumpet section in January.
Glover holds a bachelor's degree in trumpet performance from the State University of New York at Fredonia, a master’s degree in trumpet performance from Washington State University, and a master’s degree in orchestral studies from Oklahoma State University.
Established in 2006, the BYO is the premier orchestral experience for talented young musicians throughout the Billings area. With four orchestras and a wind ensemble, the BYO provides a comprehensive orchestral education for students from kindergarten to college. BYO prepares young artists for entrance to music conservatories, college, and professional orchestras and ensembles.
For more information, go to billingsyouthorchestra.org.