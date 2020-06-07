Gnerer, Williams, Yackley promoted at Stockman Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heather Gnerer, Melisha Williams and Melissa Yackley were recently promoted at Stockman Bank.

Gnerer was promoted to assistant vice president, customer service officer for the Stockman Bank Billings market. They will jointly manage the customer service department for all of the Billings area Stockman Bank locations.

Their responsibilities include operational support and market assistance in regard to customer service, staff training, assisting customers and overseeing the delivery of new account services and client support.

Gnerer brings more than 10 years of banking experience to the position, which includes customer service, account openings and new business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2014 and was previously a customer service representative at the Billings Heights location.

She earned her associate’s degree in administrative assistant of applied science from Montana State University Billings in 2010. She has completed the Billings Chamber of Commerce Leadership program and participates in Stockman Bank related events.

Gnerer’s office is at 800 Main St. She may be reached at calling 896-4810.