Gnerer, Williams, Yackley promoted at Stockman Bank

Heather Gnerer, Melisha Williams and Melissa Yackley were recently promoted at Stockman Bank.
Gnerer was promoted to assistant vice president, customer service officer for the Stockman Bank Billings market. They will jointly manage the customer service department for all of the Billings area Stockman Bank locations.
Their responsibilities include operational support and market assistance in regard to customer service, staff training, assisting customers and overseeing the delivery of new account services and client support.
Gnerer brings more than 10 years of banking experience to the position, which includes customer service, account openings and new business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2014 and was previously a customer service representative at the Billings Heights location.
She earned her associate’s degree in administrative assistant of applied science from Montana State University Billings in 2010. She has completed the Billings Chamber of Commerce Leadership program and participates in Stockman Bank related events.
Gnerer’s office is at 800 Main St. She may be reached at calling 896-4810.
Williams was also promoted to the role of assistant vice president, customer service officer for the Stockman Bank Billings market. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2011, bringing nine years of banking experience to the position which includes bank operations, Billings market escrow clerk, new account openings, customer service and business development. She previously served as a customer service representative/teller supervisor for Stockman Bank in Worden.
She is involved in the community, participating in the Worden Community Cleanup and the annual Stockman Customer Appreciation tailgate party.
Williams’ office is at 2450 Main St. in Worden. She may also be reached at 967-3612.
Yackley was promoted to vice president, commercial loan officer for the Stockman Bank King Avenue location. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Yackley brings over 15 years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending and business development. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
Yackley is active in the community serving on the board of directors for the Alberta Bair Theater as well as Family Services, and is a member of the Billings Kiwanis Club.
Yackley’s office is at 2700 King Ave. W. She may also be reached by calling 655-2728.
