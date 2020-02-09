Good Earth Works Co. & Nursery awarded Best of Montana Landscape Award

Good Earth Works Co. & Nursery was recently awarded the Best of Montana Landscape Award in the category of Best Commercial Landscape for its Shiloh Road project by the Montana Nursery & Landscape Association. The award was given during the Montana Green Expo, the association’s yearly education gathering and trade show in Missoula.

Additionally, a first-place award for Best Container Planting was given to Claire Johnson of Good Earth Works Co. & Nursery for her Winter Greens entry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Entries for the annual Best of Montana Landscape awards were given in five categories including best residential landscape, best commercial landscape, best hardscape feature, best water feature and best softscape. The designs were judged on five criteria: overall design, materials usage, visual texture and color, uniqueness, and use of hard materials. The projects were judged by five Billings area Landscape Architects.

Good Earth Works Co. & Nursery is owned by Darrin Spooner and Jeff Spooner.

The Montana Nursery & Landscape Association is a trade association of approximately 225 members from the United States and Canada. Its members are primarily in the green industry and include businesses such as garden centers, plant nurseries, landscape companies, landscape maintenance, arborists and underground irrigation companies. Its goal is to provide education, information and opportunities for professional development to its members.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0