Goodmundson named employee of the year at Sweetwater

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC has named Teddy Goodmundson of Sweetwater of Billings as their employee of the year. The announcement was made on April 27, during the company’s annual leadership retreat in Nashville, Tennessee.

Goodmundson serves as a CNA at Sweetwater. “I could not have done this without my team,” says Goodmundson. “I love my coworkers and the residents,” she added.

"During her 15 years with Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings, Montana, Teddy has shown compassion, dependability, and commitment to the residents and families she serves. She is quick to bring a smile to a resident’s face and is always eager and willing to support her team. Teddy represents the type of person we all want caring for our loved ones. Having been chosen out of 1,500 employees, Teddy is very deserving of the employee of the year award,” said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primrose Retirement Communities.