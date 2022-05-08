Graf named school nurse of the year

Karen Graf, MSN, RN-BC, APHN, received the 2022 Montana School Nurse of the Year Award from the Montana Association of School Nurses. Graf manages the Rural School Nurse program at RiverStone Health and serves as the school nurse for Independent, Pioneer and Morin schools. She is president of the Montana School Nurses Association and serves on the National Association of School Nurses Executive Board. A tireless advocate for students, for her school nurse team and for comprehensive nurse services in all U.S. schools, Graf also was named Montana School Nurse of the Year in 2021.