 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graf named school nurse of the year

  • 0

Karen Graf, MSN, RN-BC, APHN, received the 2022 Montana School Nurse of the Year Award from the Montana Association of School Nurses. Graf manages the Rural School Nurse program at RiverStone Health and serves as the school nurse for Independent, Pioneer and Morin schools. She is president of the Montana School Nurses Association and serves on the National Association of School Nurses Executive Board. A tireless advocate for students, for her school nurse team and for comprehensive nurse services in all U.S. schools, Graf also was named Montana School Nurse of the Year in 2021.

Karen Graf

Graf
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Public health covers our whole community

Public health covers our whole community

During the week of April 4-8, we celebrate National Public Health Week by raising awareness of the many ways public health serves the people of Yellowstone County and beyond.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden argues deficit reduction will help reduce inflation as fed hikes interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News