Karen Graf, MSN, RN-BC, APHN, received the 2022 Montana School Nurse of the Year Award from the Montana Association of School Nurses. Graf manages the Rural School Nurse program at RiverStone Health and serves as the school nurse for Independent, Pioneer and Morin schools. She is president of the Montana School Nurses Association and serves on the National Association of School Nurses Executive Board. A tireless advocate for students, for her school nurse team and for comprehensive nurse services in all U.S. schools, Graf also was named Montana School Nurse of the Year in 2021.
Graf named school nurse of the year
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
During the week of April 4-8, we celebrate National Public Health Week by raising awareness of the many ways public health serves the people of Yellowstone County and beyond.
Volunteers help RiverStone Health Hospice do more for patients and their families. Their kind and selfless service makes us a better organization.
Melissa Henderson has been promoted to director of Health Promotion in Public Health Service at RiverStone Health. She succeeds Claire Oakley,…