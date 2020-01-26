{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Graf, MSN, APHN, rural school nurse manager at RiverStone Health, has been selected into the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars program.

She is one of six Montana clinical scholars in the program and was selected because of her board leadership roles with the Montana Association of School Nurses and the National Association of School Nurses.

The goal of the three-year program is to connect and support rural health care leaders to advance a culture of health in their communities.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags