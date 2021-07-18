Great West Engineering announces new hire

Daniel Wiggs, has joined Great West Engineering as part of our transportation group and will be based in Billings. Wiggs graduated in May of 2019 from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, minor in anthropology and has two-plus years of experience in designing high voltage transmission lines throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
In his free time, Wiggs enjoys mountain biking, golfing, hunting and spending time with his fiancé, family and friends.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.