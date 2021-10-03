 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great West Engineering selected for 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction

Great West Engineering selected for 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction

PSMJ Resources, Inc. has announced Great West Engineering as recipient of the 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction, which honors architecture and engineering firms that deliver a truly exceptional client experience.

Presented in partnership with the client experience experts at Client Savvy, this award is the only designation in the industry that highlights firms’ commitment to client experience. The award calculation looks at key metrics for client satisfaction that are highly correlated with sustained growth and success as an organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News