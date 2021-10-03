Great West Engineering selected for 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction

PSMJ Resources, Inc. has announced Great West Engineering as recipient of the 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction, which honors architecture and engineering firms that deliver a truly exceptional client experience.

Presented in partnership with the client experience experts at Client Savvy, this award is the only designation in the industry that highlights firms’ commitment to client experience. The award calculation looks at key metrics for client satisfaction that are highly correlated with sustained growth and success as an organization.