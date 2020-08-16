You have permission to edit this article.
Great West Engineering wins 2020 Circle of Excellence Award

Great West Engineering was named a recipient of PSMJ’s 2020 Circle of Excellence Award.

PSMJ designed the exclusive Circle of Excellence to recognize successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, and staff growth. The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.

Great West Engineering Inc. is a multidisciplinary civil engineering and consulting firm with Montana offices in Billings, Helena and Great Falls. Great West serves a wide range of public and private sector clients throughout the Northwest United States.

