The American Council of Engineering Companies selected the City of Cut Bank’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project for the 2020 Engineering Excellence Award in the Waste and Storm Water category. Led by Great West Engineering, the project consists of a state-of-the-art 3-Stage BNR wastewater treatment plant. The new plant will remove ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus, allowing the city to meet current and future permit limits. The project improves effluent quality laying the groundwork for the city to be more responsive to population and economic growth.
In Billings, Great West Engineering is at 6780 Trade Center Ave. Other offices are in Helena; Great Falls; Boise, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington.