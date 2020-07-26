Great West Engineering wins Employer of Choice Award

Great West Engineering was named a two-time recipient of PSMJ’s Premier Employer of Choice Award. The award is based on data collected from a 70-factor survey completed by employees of engineering and architecture firms across the United States.
Great West Engineering is a multidisciplinary civil engineering and consulting firm with offices in Billings, Helena, Great Falls; Boise, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington. Great West Engineering serves a wide range of public and private sector clients throughout the Northwest United States.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.