Great West Engineering was recently named a recipient of PSMJ’s 2019 Premier Employer of Choice Award. The award is based on data collected from a 70-factor survey completed by employees of engineering and architecture firms across the United States.
Great West Engineering is a multidisciplinary civil engineering and consulting firm with offices in Billings, Helena, Great Falls; Boise, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington, serving a wide range of public and private sector clients throughout the northwest United States.