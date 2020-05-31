Green receives April 2020 MONARCH Award

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Larry Green , an associate at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Catering and Dietary Services, was recently recognized with the April 2020 MONARCH Award for his optimistic attitude and kind demeanor.

The MONARCH Award acknowledges associates for exceptional patient care activities and recognizes associates who motivate others, are organized, nurture others, have the ability to analyze critical situations, restore normal function, care for and heal others.