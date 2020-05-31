Green receives April 2020 MONARCH Award

Green receives April 2020 MONARCH Award

{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Green, an associate at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Catering and Dietary Services, was recently recognized with the April 2020 MONARCH Award for his optimistic attitude and kind demeanor.

The MONARCH Award acknowledges associates for exceptional patient care activities and recognizes associates who motivate others, are organized, nurture others, have the ability to analyze critical situations, restore normal function, care for and heal others.

Larry Green

GREEN
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News